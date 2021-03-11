Alamo St. apartments continue family affair

A family affair will be expanding in Refugio this summer.
Suborna Property Management, led by owner Ray Niehal, are currently working on the Zaine Apartments in the city. The location will be at 510 N. Alamo St., and will provide quality amenities with a hometown feel.
“I love this town, this is my main (initiative) in this town, to help people in the local communities,” Niehal said.
Niehal is also the owner of the Zara apartments, located on 410 S. Alamo. The Zara apartments are named such after Niehal’s daughter, with the Zaine apartments taking the name of the son. The project is a $2 million endeavor, financed by Vantage Bank Texas and contracted to North Texas REL LLC for construction. Estimated completion is the beginning of August, Niehal noted, “if the weather holds up.”
The apartment complex will consist of two buildings with 16 units each, with each building having an interior corridor and a laundry room. At launch, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will be available, with each unit coming with one bathroom.
Features will include nine-foot high ceilings, a sprinkler system, a fire alarm, and an exterior with stone rock at the bottom and hardie plank siding at the top.
The complex itself will be a gated community with fencing. Entrances will be located on both Alamo St. and Duncan St.
Niehal’s previous experience with the Zara complex reinforced his love for the Refugio area, and brought upon the new Zaine project.
“(Operating Zara) was really helping, big time ... most of my clients, residents are local.”
For rental information before the completion date, visit the Facebook page, Zaine Apartments at Refugio, or call Suborna Property Management at 917-533-2958.
