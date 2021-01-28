When it comes to reuniting four-legged friends with their rightful homes, the Refugio County Animal Control Department is as trustworthy as it comes for the job.
At a special meeting of Refugio County Commissioners Court on Jan. 12, animal control representatives Andy Snider and Ron Williams broke down the unit’s 2020 statistics. Highlighting the report was the unit’s live release rate, particularly for dogs. For a control unit, live release rate is the rate in which impounded animals are adopted, transferred or returned to an owner, as opposed to euthanized.
Out of the 214 impounded dogs taken in by the county in 2020, 211 of them were either reunited with an owner or sent to a different home, a live release rate of 98.5 percent for canines. This rate puts the control unit up there with the best in Texas, noting it was a much healthier rate than other counties.
“It’s very important that we give those dogs a second chance, and (the unit has) done a great job getting them to the rightful owner, adoptive parent if you will, of those animals,” County Judge Robert Blaschke reacted to the report.
Out of the 214 impounds, 174 were unclaimed dogs that were sent to rescue groups and traveled throughout the United States and beyond, with one canine reaching Canadian soil. Out of the remaining 40, 37 were reunited with owners, while three were euthanized. Two dogs were euthanized due to severely aggressive behavior, while the other was put down due to severe injury.
Of the impounds, a plurality came from Woodsboro, with the unit picking up 104 dogs from that area. The city of Refugio contributed 65 impounds during the year.
The report began with what the unit called the “No. 1 priority” in the county: rabies control. In 2020, the unit sent out 12 rabies tests on caught animals, with 11 coming back negative. One test, on a bat from Refugio, came back positive but with no human exposure.
Live animal bites are also high-priority calls for the control unit, taking care of 25 bites during the year. These included calls in Refugio (12), Woodsboro (nine), Bayside (two) and Tivoli (two), and dealt with dogs, cats and bats, as well as one raccoon.
After the dog impound numbers were presented, the unit broached cat impounds, taking in 375 cats from the county in 2020. It was noted that the majority of impounds were taken from hoarding houses. The city of Refugio incurred the most cat impounds with 136, followed by Woodsboro with 130, 51 from Bayside, 32 from the county (Tivoli) and 23 from Austwell.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•