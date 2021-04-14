A new report on the state of Texas’ labor force shows that the state is not yet close to economic recovery.
In the latest report by Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, unemployment statistics were up across the board, both in the state and the specific areas related to Goliad County. The Victoria Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) jumped from an unemployment percentage of 8.3 in January to 8.6 in February, adding 135 area residents to the unemployment roll. The MSA includes both Victoria and Goliad counties.
The Victoria number is a far cry from February 2020, when there were 1,714 unemployed persons out of a labor force of 45,136. This month, there are 3,807 person categorized as unemployed in a labor force of 44,062.
Area numbers correspond to a statewide rise in unemployment, going from 7.3 percent in January to a 7.5 percent figure in February. A staggering 1,059,622 Texans remain unemployed, more than double the amount in February 2020 (501,576).
Comparing the Victoria MSA to other state MSAs, the 8.6 percent unemployment figure is on the higher side. Out of 27 tracked MSAs, only five had a higher figure than Victoria: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission (12.0), Odessa (11.9), Beaumont-Port Arthur (11.8), Brownsville-Harlingen (10.9) and Corpus Christi (9.4).
For Goliad County, the number of unemployed persons jumped from 280 in January to 288 in February, increasing the unemployment percentage from 8.8 to 9.0. The county had less than half of that amount in February 2020, seeing 3.8 percent unemployment in the month. Within the Golden Crescent Workforce Development Area (WDA), Goliad County currently has the highest unemployment rate of the seven counties, the closest being Victoria County (8.6). Other counties in the Golden Crescent WDA are Calhoun (6.3), DeWitt (6.8), Gonzales (5.7), Jackson (6.5), and Lavaca (6.2).
Out of the 28 tracked WDAs in the report, the greater Golden Crescent unemployment percentage of 7.4 is in the middle third. Currently, 10 counties have a harder time with their labor force, including Lower Rio Grande Valley (12.6 percent unemployment), South East Texas (11.8) and Middle Rio Grande (11.0).
Looking at specific industries, just two industries added employees in February throughout the Victoria MSA. These two sectors were “government” (adding 2.9 percent of a labor force, now at 7,200) and “leisure and hospitality” (up 2.5 percent for a total labor force of 4,100). Several sectors of industry dropped in employment numbers through the month, with the hardest-hit industries being “mining, logging and construction” (down 6.2 percent), “trade, transportation and utilities” (down 3 percent) and “total nonfarm” (down 0.5 percent).
For more information on the Workforce Solutions report, visit www.gcworkforce.org.
