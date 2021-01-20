Back on his streets: Williams takes oath to police department

One of Refugio’s own will now be serving for good on the streets he grew up on.
Tyler Williams, a 2014 graduate of Refugio High School, was sworn in via oath to the Refugio Police Department during a Jan. 12 meeting of Refugio City Council. The oath was administered by Refugio Chief of Police Enrique Diaz Jr., who commended Williams on becoming a peace officer.
“Not every day do you get somebody that graduates from Refugio High School coming into the law enforcement aspect. I do believe he’ll be a good asset for the department,” he said.
Williams was born in Aransas County, but was raised in Refugio, graduating with the 2014 RHS class. After attending Coastal Bend College for college credit and taking on various jobs, Williams went on to Del Mar College’s police academy, earning salutatorian honors in his graduating class. He most recently passed his TCOLE (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement) examination, which grills candidates on a bevy of law enforcement subjects.
The opening in the Refugio PD came down to Williams and two other candidates, with Diaz Jr. noting it was a “tough time” finding qualified potential officers during the search. Once one potential candidate moved onto a job offer at the Aransas Pass PD, Williams was picked from the final two. During the search process, Williams underwent a background investigation, as well as interviews from a panel and one-on-one with Diaz Jr.
This will be Williams’ first law enforcement job experience, with the hire being approved by council during the meeting.
Also approved by council on Jan. 12 was a resolution designating Grantworks as an administrative service provider for the 2021-2022 TXCDBG Community Development Fund application and project implementation. Grantworks will assist the city on applying for the funding, which is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).
One of the largest community fund sources in the Texas government, the grant can be used for numerous city activities, mainly what the TDA calls “public facilities” (such as water/wastewater infrastructure, street and drainage improvements, and housing activities). Eligible applicants for funding are “nonentitlement” cities, located predominantly in rural areas with populations less than 50,000.
Other items tackled by council included:
-Approval on a request for a variance from the Refugio Travel Center Diner, located at 720 N. Victoria Hwy., to serve beer inside the restaurant.
-Approval on an interlocal agreement with Refugio County for the 2021 firefighting contract, in the amount of $39,000.
-Approval of the notice of general election for the town of Refugio, scheduled for May 1.
Refugio’s council will meet next on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.
