Three Refugio players scored in double digits to lead the Bobcats to a 59-47 District 31-2A basketball win over the Kenedy Lions on Jan. 25.
Desantos Doomes led the way for the Bobcats with 16 points. Doomes also had eight rebounds and was 2-of-2 from 3-point range.
Refugio’s Antwaan Gross tossed in 14 points and dished out four assists while making a pair of 3 -pointers.
Jordan Kelley rounded out the Bobcats’ double-figure trio with 11 points, four steals and one 3-pointer.
Hayden LaFrance grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and scored eight points.
Refugio outrebounded Kenedy 34-27 and caused the Lions to commit 11 turnovers.