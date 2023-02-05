The Refugio County Retired School Personnel met on Jan. 12 at the Presbyterian Church in Refugio.
Guest speaker Boogie Barber stressed how diet and exercise are key factors for good health. She shared information about the “Strong People, Strong Bodies” strength training program offered each Tuesday and Thursday at the Williamson Senior Center at 11 a.m. Anyone may join in for 30 minutes of healthy strength training at the Center. Anyone interested may contact Barber at 361-441-9084.
Items of discussion included information about the Children’s Book Project. The RCRSP distributed 97 books to all third-grade students in Refugio County prior to the Christmas break. Thanks to RCRSP members for donating books for this worthy cause.
The RCRSP’s largest fundraiser is just around the corner. Six baskets will be raffled at the Refugio County Fair in March, but will also be available through Facebook. Each ticket is $5 and may be purchased at the booth or through Cash App and Venmo. More information about baskets will be released soon.
Upon conclusion, door prizes were won by Betty Kucera and Ginger Boucher. The next meeting will be on Feb. 9 at the Presbyterian Church in Refugio. Misty Upton, Dental Hygienist will be guest speaker.
Information submitted by Cindy Clendennen, RCRSP President