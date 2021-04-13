Bayside celebrates Easter

On Saturday, March 27, the town of Bayside celebrated “Easter in Bayside.”
Approximately 20 children attended the event which included a picnic at the park, a visit from the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt and ended with the children hitting a piñata.
Hidden amongst all of the other eggs were ‘prize eggs’. Any child who found one of them was able to pick a prize. All of the children were able to get prizes.
“This was my first year hosting “Easter in Bayside”, and I am looking forward to it growing each year.
“I loved seeing all of the kid’s faces light up with excitement when the Easter Bunny showed up,” said Misty Minshew.
She further stated, “My ultimate goal is to try to have events for all occasions, to bring the town together as a whole. Our children/youth need to have these memories.”
All of the items for the event were donated and greatly appreciated by the organizers.