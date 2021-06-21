In early May, members of the Bayside Volunteer Fire Department were able to see a plan, first conceived in 2017, come to fruition. That is when they were able to put their new brush 1 truck, nicknamed the “Beast” into full operation.
Four years ago the department was using a 1977 model truck that was old, worn out and needed to be replaced.
In April of 2017 the department purchased a five ton military vehicle from the Texas Facilities Commission at a cost of $6.500.
Fire Chief Bob Cramer, Assistant Fire Chief Alan Mayes and Fire Captain James Dyche along with other members came up with a plan to rebuild the truck. The members, themselves, would undertake the project of rebuilding the military vehicle and turning it into a heavy duty brush truck.
A fund was established to finance the project and the plan was to begin the project in the summer of 2017. Some work was done; but, everything came to a screeching halt when Hurricane Harvey devastated Refugio County. And like so many others, that plan had to be put on the back burner.
After the hurricane, the newly purchased truck was put into limited use. It was used to maneuver through the debris left on the roads and allowed firefighters to check on Bayside residents.
And then in October of 2019, the firefighters earnestly got back to the project at hand. They faithfully dedicated each Thursday night, and some Mondays, to rebuilding the truck.
And after approximately 900 man hours and a total building cost of $26,000 the BVFD now has a new, fully serviceable brush truck. The “Beast” is a five- ton truck with a 1250 gallon tank that has two rear nozzles and one front nozzle.
The project was funded primarily by donations received after Hurricane Harvey and fund raising efforts.
All of the work done on the “Beast” was done by the department’s members. That work included the design, fabrication and modifications of the truck, welding, painting of the entire truck, installation of fire fighting equipment, electronics installation and performing any mechanical repairs that were required to ready the truck for fire fighting.
When speaking of the “Beast,” Cramer said, “It’s a project the members are very proud of and allows the fire department to provide the citizens of the town of Bayside and Refugio County improved fire protection in the future.”
The BVFD, with its 13 dedicated members, has come a long way since being established in 1974. At that time the department only had one used truck which was parked in a small metal building. That small metal building has given way to a building with five parking bays.
In addition to the recently completed brush 1 truck, other units owned by the BVFD include a 2006 Pierce pumper, a 2008 Pierce tanker that carries 2,100 gallons of water and a 1997 Stewart-Stevenson 2.5 ton truck which is also used as a brush truck.
This summer the department will acquire a new 2020 triple combination (pumper, tanker, rescue) unit. The new unit will allow the department to continue to serve the citizens of the area for many years to come.
The Bayside VFD responds to an average of 65 to 80 emergencies annually. Those responses include providing assistance upon request to the other volunteer fire departments in the county. When called upon, the BVFD also sends assistance to the fire departments in Aransas County, eastern San Patricio County, as well as, Goliad and Bee Counties.
Bayside VFD can now perform vehicle extrications with the use of recently purchased TNT battery operated extrication tools.
During the last few years the department’s capabilities have been enhanced by the purchase of several new pieces of equipment.
On a typical weekday the department has 4 or 5 members in town who are available to respond to emergencies. In the evenings, after they have returned home from their places of employment, other fire fighters are available also.
The department meets every Monday night at the fire station at 6:30 p.m.. At that time the members check and perform maintenance on the equipment and conduct training to help keep them ready to face the challenges of fire fighting.
