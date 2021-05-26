'Berry' good way to begin day

This recipe came from a recipe book from the Dollar Tree. My granddaughter, Jamie Foutz, has made this dish for me twice after receiving some delicious frozen blueberries from Ella Reed of Woodsboro. I love it.
Blueberry French Toast
Compote:
• 3 cups blueberries
• 1/2 cup maple syrup
• 1 Tbsp honey
• 1 tsp. vanilla extract
French Toast:
• 3 eggs
• 1 cup whole milk
• 1/2 cup half and half
• 1/3 cup maple syrup
• 3 tsp cinnamon
• pinch of nutmeg
• pinch of salt
• 8 (1 in- thick) slices of brioche bread
Note: Texas Toast or Hawaiian sliced bread work just as well.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking dish with parchment paper.
In a medium pot, mix the blueberries with the maple syrup, honey and vanilla extract to make the compote. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium heat and cook for 10 minutes, making sure the berries are mostly whole but the mixture is thick and syrupy.
To make the French toast: in a large, shallow dish whisk the eggs with the milk, half and half, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Dip each bread slice into the egg mixture for 4-5 seconds on each side, allowing the bread to soak up some of the liquid. Transfer the egg-dipped slices to the prepared baking sheet with tongs. When all the bread slices have been dipped, pour the remaining egg mixture over the top of the bread slices. Top each slice with three Tbsp of the blueberry compote. Bake until the compote is hot and bubbly and the French toast is slightly crisp around the edges, about 15 minutes.
Cool slightly before serving.