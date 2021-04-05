One of Refugio’s most distinguished alums was brought one step closer to county-wide recognition this past week.
On March 22, Pete Hughes Memorial Committee representatives took to Austin to lay out HB 2167 before the Defense & Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the Texas House. The bill would designate U.S. Highway 77 throughout Refugio County as the “2nd Lt. Lloyd ‘Pete’ Hughes Medal of Honor Memorial Highway,” spotlighting Refugio High School graduate Hughes.
Hughes was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his valor as a B-24 bomber pilot in World War II, with his aircraft shot down during Operation Tidal Wave on Aug. 1, 1943, near Campina, Romania. The 1939 graduate of RHS, along with seven other crew members, perished during the crash of his bomber “Ole Kickapoo.”
The bill was filed by State Rep. Geanie Morrison of Victoria, who was unable to make it to the committee hearing. Laying out the bill in her stead was State Rep. John Cyrier, who like Hughes was an attendee of Texas A&M. The bill eventually passed through committee, a major vote of confidence from the House.
“It was an honor to lay out this legislation on behalf of Rep. Morrison, and to help bring this much deserved recognition to 2nd Lt. Hughes and his sacrifice,” Rep. Cyrier said. “Passing this bill will ensure that his service to our country will never be forgotten.”
Testifying in support of the bill were J.P. Jordan, nephew of Hughes, and Mike Slack, Austin-based attorney and chairman of the Hughes Memorial Committee. Slack headed up the committee in June 2020, working alongside the Refugio ISD Education Foundation to spotlight Hughes’ story of courage.
“It’s good every once in a while (to) reach back (and) bring to the floor people whose example can so significantly influence young lives,” Slack said. “So, it was a natural synergy.”
The committee came together with two primary goals. One, the designation of the highway. Two, the installation of a memorial plaza in honor of Hughes on Refugio ISD property adjacent to U.S. 77. Recently, the RISD Board of Trustees authorized work to begin on installation between the Hughes committee and RISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales.
Planned for the memorial is an eight-foot-tall statue of Hughes, as well as a listing of all Refugio County veterans killed in action while serving the United States in armed conflicts. The plaza will be produced at no cost to RISD.
“People will see the signs that don’t know about Pete Hughes, and at their next rest stop, they’re going to (search) up Pete Hughes, who is Pete Hughes,” Slack said. “More importantly, there is going to be signage that points out that the Pete Hughes Memorial is ahead. We are going to be directing people. It’s going to become ... a destination visit for a lot of people.”
Slack stated that the project is moving at a “very good pace,” and that after fundraising and commissioning a sculpture, the “substantial” building process will take shape. He credits his fellow committee members for the continual inspiration on both the plaza and highway projects.
“This committee is a bunch of doers ... I’m used to working in the legal field where it takes a while for something to happen,” he said. “This committee is nothing but action.”
The action Slack took on the highway designation project was to draft a bill using prior knowledge of other highway naming bills, eventually reaching out to Rep. Morrison and Brenham-based State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst. Morrison filed the house bill for the U.S. 77 recognition, while Kolkhorst drafted a concurrent resolution in the Texas Senate for the action.
“I didn’t get any boos,” Slack said of his testimonial in Austin. “It was well-received, I believe ... you can’t stand up there and talk about a hero like this and not be well-received. It’s pretty much a subject matter you can’t screw up. It went well, it made for a good start.”
Continuing on the good start, the house bill is now in the Local and Consent Calendar Committee, reserved for non-controversial and unopposed legislature that should “sail” through the House.
Slack stated that when the highway designation and memorial plaza are completed, Refugio students will be able to better understand the disciplined life of Hughes.
“For one thing, he had a quality that I think may be missing these days,” he said. “He was a diverse student. He was in the Glee Club, he participated in sports, he was a good student. He came from a large family, and I think just the dedication (to his) family, his interest in diverse subject matter, his willingness to dedicate a lot of his time in his school, Refugio, (that’s) a great teaching example.”
For more information on Hughes Committee projects, contact Mike Slack at 512-225-5313.
