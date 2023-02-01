Blaschke recounts two terms

(This story was first published in the Jan. 5 edition of the Refugio County Press)
Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke opens a drawer of his desk and pulls out a stack of business cards bound by rubber bands.
On the back of just about every card are notes he has jotted down about the person.
“My biggest accomplishment is not brick-and-mortar, it’s relationships,” said Blaschke, who worked his final day as county judge on Dec. 31 after serving two four-year terms. “The three words I used on my campaign signs were ‘Caring,’ ‘Committed’ and ‘Engaged.’ If people know you care about them, there is this sense of trust that happens and they’ll take your lead. Then you can get things accomplished.”
Blaschke served the county through one of its most devastating times. On Aug. 26, 2017, Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast with 145-mph winds and torrential rains that ravaged the 818-square-mile county.
Over 2,500 buildings in the county suffered damage from the storm. Almost 60% of homes were severely damaged.
“I was asked by a reporter if we were prepared,” Blaschke said. “I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ You look at a community member and ask them how they’re doing and their eyes well up. I think that’s all you need to really understand how it impacted us as human beings.”
Blaschke and first-responders from all over the region stayed with victims of the hurricane at Woodsboro ISD’s Eagle Dome for five days.
“There wasn’t despair in the peoples’ faces as much as there was uncertainty,” Blaschke said. “It was easy to be transported from person to person and feeling their pain.”
Five years later, Blaschke sees silver linings from the disaster.
“First of all, no one in the county died as a
result of Harvey,” Blaschke said. “Also, if not for Harvey, we wouldn’t have these opportunities that we have to rebuild with the state and federal funding coming into our communities.”
Blaschke said he had to fight for the county to receive sufficient state and federal funds. Refugio County was not originally considered a priority to receive small business loans in the aftermath of the storm.
“The Small Business Administration put us in a category of not being significantly impacted by Harvey,” Blaschke said. “When we found that out, I had to make some phone calls to (U.S. Senator John) Cornyn, the governor’s office, and our state senator and representative.”
Blaschke’s efforts helped influence the SBA to recategorize Refugio County. As a result, the county has received approximately $20 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief funds, according to Blaschke.
“It was kind of an uphill battle there for a while,” Blaschke said. “It’s very disappointing that we have to do that.”
Blaschke said dealing with the bureaucracy of the state and federal government was the most frustrating part of his job.
“Why would they want to penalize small, rural communities just because we have limited resources,” Blaschke said.
Another frustration for Blaschke has been the lengthy time it has taken to repair the county courthouse and other buildings damaged by Harvey.
“We all knew it was going to be frustrating,” Blaschke said. “It’s time consuming and it’s going to require patience. It’s not a race. It’s a long journey to recover.”
Blaschke said he will miss the interaction with the community after leaving office.
“I’ll miss being around people,” Blaschke said. “It’s not the email, it’s not the desk. The most rewarding thing about this job for me are the people who walk in my office and they have a problem. Sometimes they just want to talk and visit. Some may want to vent. It’s the work environment that really holds people to jobs. You want to nurture that environment. You may not like my decisions, but they are based on data.”
Blaschke, who took office immediately after retiring from DuPont, presided over a commissioners court of nine county commissioners in his eight years. He said he is proud of what the court was able to accomplish during his tenure.
“I think the key to getting things accomplished is just making sure all the folks have the facts,” Blaschke said. “I learned a long time ago that if everyone has the facts, then every reasonable person will come to the same conclusion.”
Blaschke said he was happy to see Gigi Poynter, who assumed the county judge office on Jan. 1, take the helm. Blaschke said Poynter’s experience as an attorney will be beneficial in her duties as county judge.
“I’m thankful that Gigi stepped up,” Blaschke said. “Somebody has to do these civic jobs. We need people to run for the school board, city council, county treasurer, county commissioner. I’m glad that she’s civic-minded and wants to invest her time in Refugio County.”
Blaschke, who served 18 years on the Woodsboro ISD Board of Trustees and Refugio County Groundwater Conservation District before taking office eight years ago, said he is planning to spend time fishing and enjoying retirement.
“I think I need to decompress for a while,” Blaschke said. “I have a boat sitting in the yard that I bought back in 2011. I used to fish when I worked at DuPont, but I have been derelict in that area for a number of years.”
