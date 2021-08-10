Bobcat football dynasty available in print

Passionate Refugio Bobcat football fans and unofficial statisticians/historians love to reminisce about seasons go by.
Now their “I remember when” sessions can be enhanced and supported with printed evidence.
Ryan Linney, 1994 Refugio High School graduate, has made things easier for them by compiling a two volume hard back book titled “Dynasty - The Stories of the Refugio Bobcats.”
The book chronicles the history of the Refugio Bobcats football program from 1931 to 2020. It includes team photographs, team rosters including coaches’ names, pictures from some games, as well as, recaps of every game the Bobcats played with the exception of two games during the 1935 season.
Linney said, “I have a tremendous amount of pride in my hometown and alma mater.
“I am a long time fan of Refugio football and have always had an interest in the history of the program.
“I have had this idea to compile a book for about 15 years. I thought it would be a great idea to compile every game Refugio has ever played and put it into one place.
“After the COVID-19 outbreak and having time to sit at home and research and going to the library to research, the project came together really well.”
Bringing his idea to fruition required an extensive amount of research by Linney. It took about a year to gather information and photographs and enter everything into his computer.
He found material in articles that had been written by various sports reporters and printed in local newspapers. He notes his sources at the beginning of each synopsis in the books.
He also used photographs collected from newspapers, yearbooks, RHS alumni, family and friends.
Linney published the book himself using a printer that helps with self-publishing.
Volume 1, with 754 pages, covers the 1931 to the 1975 seasons. It became available for sale on April 25. Linney has sold 60 copies of Volume 1 and is currently out of stock. However, he is still accepting orders. He can place another order once the amount of copies sold reaches the printer’s minimum required amount of 25 copies.
Volume 2 is currently at the printer with an approximate pre-sale date of Tuesday, Aug. 10. The 1976 through 2020 seasons are covered in Volume 2 of the book which contains 787 pages.
Between the two volumes hundreds of photographs, the majority in Volume 2, are included. All of the photographs were printed in black and white, the most cost effective way to print them.
The cost for each volume is $49.95 and must be paid before an order is processed. The price basically covers the printing costs.
Linney will deliver the books to purchasers in the Refugio area.
“I can also send to anywhere in the USA for an additional $10.00 per book for shipping/handling,” Linney said.
Orders may be placed through Paypal at linneyfamily@sbcglobal.net, CashApp at $RefugioBook, VenMo at @RefugioBook or by cash or check. Questions can be emailed to RefugioBobcatBook@gmail.com.
Linney stated, “Once I place the order from the printer, it usually takes around eight days to print and a few days to arrive after shipping.
“I update on my Facebook page for every step.”
He further stated that these books are considered a collector’s set. Now that he is caught up, Linney has plans to publish a yearbook after each season which will go along with the set.
Linney is a teacher in the Refugio Independent School District. He is also a videographer for Rio Sports Live and will be covering the Bobcats football team again this year.
