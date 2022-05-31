Bobcats advance in baseball playoffs

Refugio baseball coach Jarod Kay liked his Bobcats’ chances in a pitchers’ duel on May 20.
Two of the state’s top Class 2A pitchers went head-to-head in Refugio’s and Johnson City’s one-game regional quarterfinal playoff at Smokey Joe Williams Field in Seguin.
A week after helping Refugio win its first state championship in track and field since 2001, Jordan Kelley threw a four-hitter and benefited from sterling defense from his teammates in out-dueling Johnson City lefty McCray Jacobs in the Bobcats’ 2-1 victory over the Eagles.
“Jordan is one of the best pitchers in our classification,” Kay said after watching Kelley retire the last 10 batters he faced. “I don’t think he gets a lot of the respect he deserves. If it’s a one-game situation, I’ll take that kid on the mound 10 times out of 10.”
Kelley, who improved to 8-1, allowed a two-out RBI double to Colton Bean in the first inning, but retired nine of the next 10 batters he faced until Nathan Axtell hit a liner off one of Kelley’s feet for an infield single with two outs in the fourth inning.
Josh McKennis followed with a single, but Kelley managed to end the Eagles’ scoring threat by getting Haden Fox on an infield popout and keep Johnson City’s lead at 1-0.
Jacobs retired the Bobcats in order the first three innings with off-speed pitches and breaking balls.
“We knew he was going to be good,” Kay said of Jacobs. “He had a three-pitch mix, and he could throw any of them for strikes. We haven’t seen anybody with that much command.”
“He has a fastball, curve ball and change-up. We don’t see that very often at the 2A level,” Kelley said.
In the bottom of the fourth, Refugio finally put a runner on base when Antwaan Gross drew a walk. Gross advanced to second base on an errant Jacobs pickoff attempt.
“I feel when I get on base, I’ve always got to mess with the pitcher,” Gross said. “I actually did this time.”
After Troy Haug was retired on a line-drive flyout to Eagle center fielder Johnny Slawinski, Kelley lofted a high fly to right field that Axtell misplayed in the wind. Gross advanced to third base and Kelley reached second with a stand-up double.
Cleanup hitter Lukas Meza followed by lining a Jacobs pitch to right-center field for a two-run double.
“After our first at-bats, we kind of knew what he was throwing,” Meza said. “We figured out where he was putting the ball and we just had to put it in play.”
“Lukas has done a great job for us,” Kay said. “He bounces around between shortstop and the outfield, and he has done a great job the last few weeks at the plate.”
That was all the offense Kelley needed as he did not allow an Eagle base runner the rest of the game.
“Our defense came out to play today,” Kelley said. “We struggled a little bit the first couple of innings on offense, but like Coach Kay says, you only get one or two opportunities and whoever capitalizes on them will win. We did that tonight.”
Jacobs struck out five during his perfect first three innings.
“We need to do a better job of working the count and attacking pitches,” Kay said. “When you are three or four rounds in the playoffs, you can’t afford to go one time through your lineup before you start getting your bats going.”
“He was putting the ball in the perfect spots,” Gross said of Jacobs. “We had to just get comfortable at the plate. We finally did in the fourth inning and Lukas hit that shot to brought us in.”
Johnson City finished the season with a 19-6 record. The Bobcats (16-5) waited Saturday to find out the survivor of the Flatonia-Mumford series and learn their regional semifinal opponent.
During the team’s post-game celebration, Kay congratulated the Bobcats for their improvement from a team that lost its first two games of the season by the mercy rule.
“We started the season kind of shaky,” Meza said. “But we just kept coming back and have become the team that we are now.”
“This is crazy,” Gross said. “None of us really thought we’d make it this far because we were getting beaten down tremendously. But now we’re going to Round 4. It’s crazy.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•