Bobcats capture region title

The Refugio Bobcats won all three relays in compiling 112 points and coasting to the Region IV-2A Track and Field Meet title on April 30 at Texas A&M-Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium.
The Bobcats’ nearest competitor was Shiner with 62 points.
The top two finishers in each event advanced to the state meet to be held May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
The Bobcats began the running event finals with a victory in the 4x100-meter relay. Antwaan Gross, Jordan Kelley, Marvin Fox and Ernest Campbell combined for a time of 42.77 seconds, just beating Hearne’s 42.98.
Kelley, Fox, Jason Moore and Campbell teamed to win the 4x200 relay in 1:28.14.
Refugio ended the meet in winning fashion as Kelley, Karson Herring, Isaiah Avery and Moore combined to win the 4x400 relay in 3:27.39.
Campbell took the 100 dash title in 10.74. Refugio’s Chai Whitmire won the 300 hurdles in 40.56 and was sixth in the 110 hurdles in 16.32.
Gross shared first place with Three Rivers’ Caden Soliz in the triple jump. Both had marks of 45 feet.
Kelley was third in the long jump with a leap of 22-7 1/2 and fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 44-2.
Moore was third in the 200 dash in 22.44 and Fox followed in fourth in 23.00.
Woodsboro’s Anthony Meacham and Leyton Niemann both reached the state meet in the pole vault.
Meacham cleared 15 feet to win the event and Niemann was second with a height of 13 feet.
Refugio finished fifth in the girls team standings with 47 points.
The Lady Cats’ Peyton Oliver won the 100 dash in 12.50 and was third in the 200 dash in 26.17.
Refugio’s Ciara Tilley won the shot put event with a toss of 41-1 and teammate Riley Haug qualified for the state meet in the 400 dash with a second-place time of 1:01.28.
The Lady Cats’ Haug, Seahna Bland, Chay Callis and Oliver combined for fourth place in the 400 relay in 51.18.
Haug was fourth in the 800 run with a time of 2:27.03.
