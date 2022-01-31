The Refugio Bobcats shot just 27 percent from the field in falling 62-59 to the Yorktown Wildcats in a District 31-2A basketball game at Yorktown on Jan. 18.
Desantos Doomes led the Bobcats with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Refugio’s Antwaan Gross had 19 points and three 3-pointers before fouling out of the game.
The Bobcats’ Ty LaFrance and Hayden LaFrance each had seven rebounds.
Refugio also struggled at the free-throw line, making just 50 percent (11 of 22).
The Wildcats made 13 of 30 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.