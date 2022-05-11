The Refugio Bobcats clinched second place in District 31-2A with an 11-1 baseball victory over the Bloomington Bobcats on April 26 in Refugio.
Refugio, which improved to 11-5 overall and 10-2 in 31-2A play, erupted for seven runs in the second inning.
Caleb Hesseltine clubbed a two-run triple, Bradyn Meza slugged a two-run double, Romel Brown and Isaiah Avery each had RBI singles and Jordan Kelley brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to highlight the inning.
Refugio added three more runs in the fourth on a Kelley run-scoring triple, Hesseltine RBI single and Avery RBI groundout.
Antwaan Gross drove in a run in the fifth with a single.
Meza got the win on the mound by three innings and striking out five. Jaedyn Lewis tossed two innings of relief and struck out two.
Three Rivers 5, Refugio 4
The Three Rivers Bulldogs scored one run in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 5-4 win over the Refugio Bobcats on April 22.
Three Rivers’ Zach Davis scored on a passed ball with two outs to give the Bulldogs the victory.
Refugio started fast with two runs in the top of the first.
Isaiah Avery had an RBI double and Lukas Meza scored on a dropped third strike by the Three Rivers catcher.
The Bulldogs were held to just three hits by Jordan Kelley, who struck out 13.
