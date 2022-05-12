Bobcats hope to bring home state title

Refugio coach Adam Spiegelman made sure Jordan Kelley and Antwaan Gross knew how long it has been since the Bobcats last won a state track and field title.
“He has told us as seniors we want to go out and leave our mark and go out with a state championship in track,” Kelley said after correctly stating it has been 21 years since the Bobcats stood atop the victory stand in Austin.
Kelley, Gross and the rest of the Bobcats came close last year as they finished second behind rival Shiner by just six points.
“Coach Spiegs told me to remember this time as we saw Shiner celebrating,” Gross said. “We came out this year and we practiced way harder.”
The practice paid off with Refugio coasting to the title at the Region IV-2A meet on April 29 and 30 in Kingsville. The Bobcats won all three relay events and scored 112 points. Shiner was a distant second with 62.
Kelley ran a leg on all three relay teams and qualified as a wild card in the long jump. Gross won the triple jump and ran the first leg on the Bobcats’ winning 400-meter relay team.
Refugio will also have Ernest Campbell in the 100 dash, Chai Whitmire in the 300 hurdles and Jason Henry Moore in the 200 dash.
Panhandle and Tolar will also have teams in all three relay events.
“Whenever you have three relays, that’s going to give you a good shot,” Spiegelman said. “The fact that we’ve got two jumpers and we’ve got people in the 100, 200 and 300 hurdlesBobcats means we have a lot of participation. Anytime you have that, you have a good chance.”
Refugio’s 400 relay team of Gross, Kelley, Marvin Fox and Campbell ran the second-fastest time among the state qualifiers with a 42.77. Marlin enters the state meet with the best qualifying time of 42.57.
Kelley, Fox, Moore and Campbell recorded the fastest state-qualifying time in the 800 relay with a 1:28.14. Timpson is the second-ranked qualifier with a 1:29.29.
The Bobcats’ Kelley, Karson Herring, Isaiah Avery and Moore ran the sixth-best qualifying 1,600 relay time with a 3:27.39.
“State is, of course, more important than winning regionals, but it is good going in there with some confirmation of how good we are and getting an idea where we stand with other teams across the state,” Moore said.
Campbell, a sophomore, is seeking to defend his state title in the 100 dash. Campbell won the event last year with a time of 10.63.
“I’ve got no pressure,” Campbell said of defending his title. “I’ll just take a breather before the race, calm down and get myself situated.”
Campbell won the regional title with a time of 10.74. He had the second-fastest qualifying time behind Kerens’ Jared Brackens, who ran a 10.61.
Gross’ 45-0 leap in the triple jump at the regional meet ranks him fifth among the state qualifiers. Kelley’s mark of 22-7 1/2 in the long jump at the regional meet was the fifth-best among the qualifiers.
Moore was second at the regional meet in the 200 dash with a time of 22.44, which ranks seventh.
“They were proud of getting second last year, but they want it this year,” Spiegelman said. “They’ve talked about it all year. Now they have put themselves in a position to do it.”
