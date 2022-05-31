Bobcats left no doubt at state meet

There was no doubt immediately after the Class 2A state track and field meet that the Refugio Bobcats had won their first team title in 21 years.
“After the mile relay, we knew we had won it,” senior Jordan Kelley said. “But we still wanted to hear our name called.”
The Bobcats won two relays and finished second in the other to finish with 77 points and easily defeat contenders Hamilton (47), Marlin (42) and Timpson (42).
Antwaan Gross got the Bobcats off to a good start by taking third in the triple jump with a mark of 44 feet, 8 3/4 inches.
“I just wanted to get the most points for my team,” Gross said. “I did exactly what I was supposed to do by getting us six points to start the meet off.”
Gross, Kelley, Marvin Fox and Ernest Campbell then opened the running events by winning the 400-meter relay in 41.93 seconds. Marlin was second in 42.12.
“We knew we, Timpson and Marlin were the three-fastest going into the meet,” Kelley said. “Marlin had the best time going in. Us being in Lane 4 really pushed us to catch Marlin, which was in Lane 7.”
“We were pretty pumped up before the sprint relay,” Gross said. “We wanted to set the tone and let everybody know who we are.”
Refugio continued piling up the points when Ernest Campbell defended his 100 dash title despite struggling out of the blocks.
“I just slipped out of the blocks. I don’t know what happened,” Campbell said.
Campbell leaned over the finish in 10.32, just ahead of Kerens’ Jared Brackens, who crossed in 10.37.
“It was very important to me to defend my title and win it as a sophomore,” Campbell said. “Then winning the whole meet with my family, it meant everything to me.”
The Bobcats took charge of the meet with their victory in the 800 relay. Kelley, Fox, Jason Henry Moore and Campbell won in 1:28.09.
Kelley, Karson Herring, Isaiah Avery and Moore tried to make it a Refugio sweep of the relays, but finished second in 3:21.09 behind Centerville (3:20.24).
The loss in the 1,600 relay was soon made more bearable when the Bobcats stood on the victory stand with their state championship hardware.
“It felt good hearing our name being called as a state champion for the first time in 21 years,” Kelley said.
“We came in at the beginning of the season knowing this was a possibility. This is what we worked for.”
“It’s great for us to leave or mark after 21 years without winning the state track meet,” Gross said.
