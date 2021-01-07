One of the more legendary figures in Refugio sports history has gotten his due on the state level more than a few times, with a new honor tacked on at the end of 2020.
Refugio Bobcats football coach and athletic director Jason Herring, winner of three state titles in his time with the team, has been recognized by the University Scholastic League (UIL) as one of the 100 top coaches to walk the Texas sidelines. The selection is part of UIL’s 100th anniversary, with the organization teaming with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to “honor the best, the brightest and the most unforgettable icons and legends in the sport’s illustrious history.”
Herring was chosen along with nine others as the Week 8 recipients of the honor. The Bobcats’ leader was chosen alongside the likes of former Baylor football head Art Briles (inducted for his four state titles in Stephenville) and seven-time state champion Carthage coach Scott Surratt.
After two seasons as the coach of Wall, Herring moved onto Sonora, immediately making an impact with an undefeated state championship season in 2000. He would accrue two more 10-win seasons in Sonora, including a state semifinals appearance in 2001.
Herring then jumped to Refugio in 2007, where he made his mark once again. He reeled off eight straight district titles from 2007-2014, finally achieving the state crown with the Bobcats in the 2011 campaign. The feat was repeated in the 2016 and 2019 seasons, cementing Herring’s place among the Refugio, and Texas, greats. His overall coaching record through 2020 is 253-56, amassing a record of 184-18 with the Bobcats.
Along with coaches, UIL honored the best players, teams, rivalries and memorable games in its football history throughout 2020.
Herring’s 15-0 state champion 2011 unit was chosen as one of the top 100 teams in UIL history, outscoring opponents 891-191 en route to the title. The squad featured a richness of talent, including offensive player of the year Travis Quintanilla at quarterback, along with five other first team all-state performers.
On the memorable games list, the Bobcats appear for the 2017 UIL 2A-D1 state championship clash with Mart on Dec. 20, 2017. The Bobcats would lose the contest, 34-21, after a Panthers comeback.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•