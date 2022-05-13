Bobcats race to gold in 400-meter relay

Refugio won the Class 2A boys 400-meter relay in a time of 41.93 seconds at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 13 in Austin.
Team members were Antwaan Gross, Jordan Kelley, Marvin Fox and Ernest Campbell.
Marlin was second in 42.12.
