The Refugio Bobcats put away the Port Aransas Marlins with a seven-run sixth inning in a 10-1 District 31-2A baseball victory on April 14 in Port Aransas.
Refugio’s Jordan Kelley struck out nine and allowed only two hits as the Bobcats captured their ninth straight victory and improved to 11-5 overall and 10-1 in District 31-2A play..
Benny Flores led off the sixth inning with a single and scored on Parker Taylor’s triple.
Hayden LaFrance drove in Taylor with a double and later scored on Antwaan Gross’ triple.
After Gross stole home plate, Kelley singled to score Troy Haug. Kelley then stole second, third and home plate for the Bobcats’ next run.
Isaiah Avery made it 10-0 with an RBI double to score Lukas Meza.
The Bobcats had 13 hits and 15 stolen bases.
Haug was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four stolen bases. Kelley went 2 for 4 with one runs scored and an RBI with four stolen bases.
LaFrance was 2 for 4 with one run scored, one RBI and three stolen bases.
Kelley needed only 85 pitches over six innings to get the victory.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•