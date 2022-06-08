The Mumford Mustangs mustered just one hit off Refugio pitching on May 28. But it proved to be enough.
The Mustangs capitalized on a pair of bases on balls, a wild pitch and a passed ball in the sixth inning to score three times en route to a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over the Bobcats in a Class 2A regional semifinal game at the La Grange ISD Baseball Stadium.
Chris Castilleja drove a Jordan Kelley pitch to the right-center field fence for a two-run triple and later scored on a passed ball to give the Mustangs an insurance run.
Mumford pitcher Damian Castorena allowed just two Refugio hits and struck out 13 Bobcats, including eight in a row. Castorena retired the last 18 batters he faced.
Refugio, which finished the season with a 16-6 record, jumped on Castorena for one run in the first inning.
Kelley drew a two-out walk and stole second base. Lukas Meza followed with an RBI double to score Kelley and give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.
Refugio appeared on its way to padding its lead in the second inning when Caleb Hesseltine led off with a walk and Benny Flores singled.
Hesseltine and Flores advanced one base on Hayden LaFrance’s sacrifice bunt, but Castorena struck out Jaedyn Lewis and retired Antwaan Gross on a comebacker to the mound to get out of the jam.
The Bobcats did not put another runner on base the rest of the game.
Kelley was in command over the first four innings as he retired eight straight batters.
A pair of Refugio errors allowed the Mustangs to put runners on first and second with one out in the fifth inning. But Kelley, who struck out 10, fanned Santana Alvarado and coaxed JaCoryan Seymore into an unassisted groundout to first baseman LaFrance to get out of the inning unscathed.
Mumford, which improved to 20-7 and will face Shiner in the regional final, began the sixth inning with Bryson Rodriguez and Joseph Flores drawing walks.
Kelley struck out Jonathan Falcon, but Castilleja’s line drive reached the fence before center fielder Gross could cut it off. Rodriguez and Flores scored standing up as the Mustangs celebrated a 2-1 lead. Moments later, Castilleja raced home when a Kelley pitch eluded catcher Hesseltine.
See the June 9 edition of the Refugio County Press for more on the game and the Bobcats’ season.
