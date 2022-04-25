Nine Refugio players reached base on a hit and three pitchers limited Pettus to just three hits in the Bobcats’ 25-7 District 31-2A baseball victory over the Eagles on April 11 in Refugio.
Refugio’s Isaiah Avery went 5 for 5 with two doubles, a grand slam, five stolen bases, four runs scored and seven RBI.
Benny Flores was 4 for 4 with a double, four stolen bases, four runs scored and one RBI.
Jordan Kelley scored five runs while going 3 for 3 with a double and a triple.
Trey Castellano was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored.
Lukas Meza and Avery had RBI doubles and Kelley added a run-scoring single to highlight Refugio’s six-run first inning.
After being hit by a pitch, Antwaan Gross stole second, third and home in the second inning. Kelley had an RBI double, Meza drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Parker Taylor had a two-run single in the inning as the Bobcats expanded their lead to 11-1.
Refugio had five straight hits and a sixth on Avery’s grand slam in a 12-run third inning.
Meza, Caleb Hesseltine and Avery combined to pitch five innings and strike out 10.
The Bobcats, who have won seven games in a row, improved to 10-5 on the season and 8-1 in district play.
Refugio 11, Kenedy 1
The Refugio Bobcats avenged their only District 31-2A loss on April 8 with an 11-1 win over the Kenedy Lions at Kenedy.
The Bobcats battered Kenedy pitchers for 15 hits and put the game away with a six-run fifth inning.
Troy Haug started the inning with a one-out single. After Jordan Kelley drew a walk, Lukas Meza chased Haug home with a single.
With two outs, Meza scored on an Isaiah Avery triple. A Benny Flores single plated Avery before Gross ended the scoring with a two-run double.
The Bobcats went to add two runs in the sixth and a solo run in the seventh.
Kelley struck out 10 and scattered five hits over six innings to the get the victory.
