An arraignment hearing for Lee Jordan, the 2020 Refugio Police Officer of the Year, ended in a reduction of charges for a March incident.
In the Refugio County Courthouse Monday, Jordan’s lesser charge of official oppression was “excused” by 137th District Court Judge Stephen Williams. The charge stemmed from a March 12 incident wherein Jordan, on duty with the Refugio Police Department, discharged an aerosol defense spray into a vehicle in which 3-day-old Rico Paredes was a passenger in the backseat.
Jordan, who was indicted in April, is still charged with injury to a child, a state jail felony carrying a potential sentence of between 180 days and two years inside a state prison along with a $10,000 fine.
The charge of official oppression would have carried a penalty of up to 365 days in county jail along with a $4,000 fine if convicted.
An April motion to quash the indictment by Jordan’s attorney, Eric Perkins, stated that the oppression charge’s language was inconclusive, specifically pointing to the terms “mistreatment” and “use of force” in the indictment for “lack of specificity.” Representing the state of Texas against Jordan was attorney Robert Lassman, who countered saying “no force is necessary” when dealing with a 3-day-old infant. Judge Williams ruled what he termed a “special exception” to strike the second count from the indictment.
No further hearing is scheduled in the matter as of Monday.