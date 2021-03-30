Refugio’s main hub for government activity has been receiving an overhaul in the early goings of 2021.
City Hall, located at 613 Commerce St., is currently undergoing a transformation courtesy a major funding boost from Rebuild Texas. The organization was designated by the Office of the Governor to receive private donations following disasters, and according to the group’s website, they “strategically collect and distribute funding and additional resources to eligible organizations in impacted areas to build resilience.”
The hall has been damaged since the wrath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, with water leaks being a main point of contention.
“We’ve already redone the clubroom and the ballroom, so we’re going to be moving our city offices into the clubroom,” Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes said.
The project includes fresh painting, new flooring, replacement of carpeting and the extension of the room which holds city council meetings every other Tuesday. Most importantly, the water damage looks to be a thing of the past.
Asked how city officials have been holding up over the last few years in the building, Dukes just laughed and stated “we just make do.”
“We had our roof fixed, so that helped a lot from the water coming in, everything like that ... that helps, so now they can fix inside (the building) where the paint’s peeling ... we just make do because we had to.”
The city won’t be finished with improvements after the city hall project, as officials are now eyeing potential funding from the Texas Community Development Fund, part of the larger state block grant program. The fund, available on a biennial basis, is mostly used for public facility projects, which is what the city intends to do if selected.
“We’re trying to come up with some ideas (for the) water and sewer lines in some of the neighborhoods ... our water and sewer lines are very old, so (we go out for funding) whenever we get a chance to get any money to try and do whatever we can,” Dukes said.
A scoring committee of Dukes, along with council members Karen Watts and Michael Rocha, sifted through five different applicants to write the grant proposal for the city. At the end of the process, Houston-based engineering consultant Adurra was selected, as officials were “familiar” with their work from past projects.
The next step for the potential water and sewer line funding will be to hold a public hearing confirming the grant application, followed by a waiting period to see if the city is eligible for funding against other competing grants.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•