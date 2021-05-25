Community comes together in prayer

A group of approximately 50 people gathered together at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, at the town square in Woodsboro for an evening of prayer and singing in observance of the National Day of Prayer. The local event, organized by Daryle Wilson of Woodsboro, was one of the many observances held throughout the nation.
The first National Day of Prayer was observed on July 4, 1952, through a proclamation by President Harry Truman. This came at the urging of the Rev. Billy Graham. The observance was changed to the first Thursday in May by President Ronald Reagan.
When asked why he felt it was important to be a part of the National Day of Prayer Wilson replied, “As bad as the condition of the nation is, prayer is needed.” He further expressed that believers coming together to pray can provide encouragement to one another.
Woodsboro churches participating in the event were the First Baptist Church, Faith United Church, Church of Christ, Peace Lutheran and Emmanuel Baptist Church along with Blanconia Baptist Church.
The program began with a welcome from Wilson which was followed by the presentation of the U.S. flag by the Refugio County Honor Guard. Members of the RCHG are Richard Sanchez, Smiley Cuellar, Oscar Lerma, Richard Cantu, Alfonso Villarreal, Robert Cisneros and Elix Ortiz.
Prayers during the event focused on seven specific areas. Those offering prayers were Leslie Garza, Woodsboro Elementary School principal (education), Kathy Robbins, pastor of Faith United Church (government), Peace Lutheran Church Synodically Authorized Minister Jo Ann Cox (business), Ethan Newberry, youth pastor at the First Baptist Church, (media), Church of Christ pastor Jason Albright (military and law enforcement) First Baptist Church pastor Jordan Newberry (family) and David Mundine, pastor of Blanconia Baptist Church (the church).
A new feature was added to this year’s event. Wilson said, “We (the group of attendants) laid hands on the area pastors and city council members.” Mundine led the group in that special prayer.
Local singers performed gospel songs throughout the evening. Neal Haertig, member of Faith United Church, gave an a cappella rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Ambrosio Vega sang a number of songs and his great-granddaughter, Layla Vega, sang “You Give Me Everything.” The Vegas are members of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
The evening concluded with a closing prayer by Mundine and the playing of taps by the Refugio County Honor Guard. Wilson said he was very pleased with the attendance at this year’s event and described it as an awesome time.
