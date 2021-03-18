Construction churned out in early year effort

A bevy of construction and infrastructure efforts have laid a greater groundwork for the Refugio County area this past month.
During the month of February, the town of Bayside saw upgrades to streets, culverts and bulkhead repair. Improvements were made to about a mile of streets, primarily First Street, completed due to FEMA funding in the amount of $74,172, according to project senior field representative Jose DeLeon.
A new bulkhead, or seawall, replaced a severely-damaged one along Copano Bay Drive. The project was also funded by FEMA to the tune of $188,700.
In progress for the town is a new culvert replacement on Copano Bay Drive, with the existing culvert damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The $77,658 payment for the culvert was also provided by FEMA.
The organization also gave the town $419,445 for bayfront improvements.
A more familiar sight is the community center at the town’s city offices, which were completely restored in the past month.
At a March 9 meeting of Refugio County Commissioners Court, Santos-McBain representative Hailey Satterwhite gave commissioners more positive news on the Bayside front, selecting engineering consultant Adurra’s request for qualifications on Bayside boat ramp improvements. The next step will be to have a meeting to iron out project details with Adurra, including preliminary cost estimates.
Satterwhite and county officials also spoke on an infrastructure issue often overlooked, the need for quality broadband connectivity. County Judge Robert Blaschke implored residents to participate in the Refugio County Broadband Initiative survey at myconnectedcommunity.org/refugio-county, wanting at least 200 responses to the questions posed by the Refugio County Broadband Committee.
The committee aims to enhance and expand broadband access, adoption and use throughout the county “for the benefit of local residents and businesses.” The committee is comprised of local community leaders, and partner with Connection Nation Texas and their “Connected Community” program to assess the state of broadband in the county.
Results from surveys will be shared with the public in the summer, followed by additional work to develop a county-wide “action plan” to address identified areas of need.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) defines broadband or high-speed internet as 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) for download speed and 3 Mbps for upload speed. Per Connected Nation Texas data, the county has a strong showing at this speed, with 91.38 percent of households available at the 25/3 rate. There are 245 unserved households at that amount.
Where the action plan will take shape is in the improvement of county speed. Increasing the Connection Nation map to broadband speeds of at least 100 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload, 69.05 percent of county households have access to the highest broadband speed the map details. This leaves 879 households unserved at top speed, something the broadband committee will be looking to remedy.
Information about FEMA-funded projects in Bayside was provided by Tim Delaney.