Navigation on Copano Bay has always been difficult for ocean-going ships coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. This has been known for at least the last 250 years. There are even maps from 1720 through 1976 that show many reefs and shallow depths throughout the Bay and no channel. Despite this, Copano Bay was historically an important port on the South Texas coast.
In 1785, the port of El Copano was decreed as the first port in Spanish Texas by the Viceroy Don Jose Galvez. El Copano and Black Point landing may have been used for goods destined for La Bahia and Bexar as early as 1750.
Into the 1880s, El Copano and St. Mary’s of Aransas, both on Copano Bay, were in competition with Indianola on Matagorda Bay to be the second largest port in Texas after Galveston. But navigation on Copano Bay was always difficult, as it was on all other Texas bays before channels were dredged starting in the early 1900s.
The earliest known map showing Copano Bay was done by the Frenchman Valentine Devin in 1720. The French ship was not able to actually enter Copano Bay because the entrance was blocked by oyster reefs stretching from Live Oak Point to Lamar. The next map showing Copano Bay was done by Stephen F. Austin in 1829.
In 1832, Eugenio Navarro did the first depth survey shown on a detailed map. This map showed Copano Bay with depths from five to nine feet, but numerous oyster reefs, including a long one that stretched from Power Point at El Copano almost all the way across the Bay to Live Oak Point.
The next map was done a year later in 1833 when a Capt. Monroe brought in a schooner laden with Irish settlers to land at El Copano. Monroe’s map showed a natural channel from the Gulf at Aransas Pass and through Aransas Bay, with water depth from 6 to 18 feet and with numerous “oyster banks” at the entrance into Copano Bay.
The depths in Copano Bay were only six to eight feet. Since the draft of a two-masted schooner was in the range of six to 10 feet, this was barely enough water. Schooners were often grounded on reefs off Live Oak Point within sight of El Copano and had to wait for high tide to be refloated to land.
A map by an unnamed “settler” in 1845 showed soundings and reefs for all of the Coastal Bend bays from Corpus Christi to San Antonio Bay. The entrance to Copano Bay was drawn with several reefs that nearly blocked it except for a few narrow natural channels.
Water depths around the settlement of El Copano were shown as only 3.5 to 5.5 feet. The first house was built in El Copano in 1840 and St. Mary’s of Aransas was founded in 1857. The first piers were built in this period. St. Mary’s had a wharf that extended 1,000 feet into the bay to reach the anchorage of ships. Before this, ships were unloaded onto smaller boats or by driving horse-drawn wagons out through the shallow water to reach the ships at low tide.
Neil Imon’s map of El Copano showed three wharves with lengths in the range of 700 to 1,000 feet. The long oyster reef extending out from Power Point was also shown. According to a long-time Bayside resident, J.D. Derrough, this reef was actually above water at low tide. There were tales of Indians being able to walk across Copano Bay on this reef.
The Texas Fisherman’s Map of 1976 still had Copano Bay almost closed by reefs with only narrow channels of six to seven feet of water. So Copano Bay has always been shallow, full of oyster reefs and never had a deep-water channel when it was a port. This made it a good fishing spot for shallow-draft boats and wade fishing..
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of the book, “Texas Gulf Coast Stories”, published in December 2010 by The History Press. His second book, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier”, was published in May 2013. His third book, “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub” was published in 2019.