With much work to be done statewide on containing COVID-19, Refugio County seemingly has a blueprint for other areas in the region.
The county is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination process with alacrity, increasing the amount of residents given a first dose to 2,047 on March 23. This is roughly 28 percent of the county’s population. For total vaccinations, the number on March 23 was 959 in total, accounting for about 13 percent of all Refugio County citizens.
While 1,800 vaccine doses were allocated to the county by the state, the remaining allotment came from the work of Refugio County Memorial Hospital. The hospital has stayed in touch with state organizations, receiving dosage at a consistent pace.
“(The hospital works) tirelessly to vaccine, and also (for) our aging population, our homebound, seeing these folks out ... we appreciate everything they do,” Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke said at a March 23 commissioners’ court meeting.
Blaschke also extended his thanks to the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Sheldon Wiginton, as well as the Refugio area residents who came forward during the early stages of vaccination.
“To the people that have made the choice to get vaccinated, we appreciate you making those choices that are right for them and their family,” Blaschke said. “This has always been a personal responsibility (issue), so we appreciate you taking that on seriously.”
The work is far from finished, as medical experts have stated that at least 80 percent of an area’s population is needed to be fully vaccinated for “herd” or “population” immunity from the disease. The hospital is continuing to vaccinate at a constant clip, with those who received their first vaccinations from the hospital between March 4 and March 11 provided their second dosage on April 8.
“We are working tirelessly to continue to serve our community and our neighbors,” Refugio County Memorial Hospital CEO Hoss Whitt wrote in a March update. “These vaccine clinics take a great deal of planning and work behind the scenes to make them successful. I could not be more proud of what our staff has accomplished during these trying times. Your hospital will continue to work for all of you. We want everyone who wants the vaccine to be able to receive it. Our path back to normalcy depends upon getting vaccines out to as many people as possible.”
As of March 30, Refugio County has six estimated cases of COVID-19, with 570 confirmed cases overall since the pandemic began. On March 29, estimated statistics for Refugio’s “Trauma Service Center U” show 83 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital out of a population of 630,897. Trauma Service Center U encapsulates Refugio County, as well as other areas such as Corpus Christi and Kingsville. Overall hospitalization rate for the area is 4.9 percent, well below the 15 percent threshold that would require extra COVID precautions.
At the commissioners’ court meeting on March 23, the county was also given some recovery help in several non-COVID areas. The most valuable revenue certification was $58,377.32 received via the Stonegarden Grant, applied for in 2019 by the county. The grant is a key part of the United States’ Homeland Security Grant Program, with Operation Stonegarden defined as providing “funding to enhance cooperation and coordination among state, local, tribal, territorial, and federal law enforcement agencies to jointly enhance security along the United States land and water borders.”
Also received in revenue certifications were Hazard Mitigation Grants in the amount of $2,500 for the Town of Bayside, Town of Refugio, Refugio County WCID #1 and Woodsboro ISD. These grants, given by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) “provides the strategic vision for efforts to reduce the long-term risk to Texas communities and citizens from all hazards.” The county will put the funds toward long-term risk management for property.
