Refugio County commissioners voted unanimously to extend the burn ban 30 more days during their April 26 meeting.
Refugio County Emergency Management/Safety Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton said rainfall on April 15 was not enough to improve drought conditions in the county and discontinue the burn ban.
“The rains unfortunately bypassed much of Refugio County and did little or nothing to help us,” Wiginton said. “I spoke with all the fire chiefs this morning and it is their recommendation that we continue the burn ban for another 30 days or until Mother Nature helps us out in between.”
Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke asked the commissioners if they wanted to refuse burning of brush piles even under the supervision of burn managers.
“If somebody sees smoke and they want to burn, all of a sudden they get the belief that they can light a match too,” Blaschke said. “We just want everybody to stay at bay for a while and be patient. Let’s get some rain and get this fire risk under control over the next coming months.”
In other action during the meeting:
• Commissioners approved a change order for flooring repairs for the Refugio County Elections Administration Office, Williamson Senior Center and Refugio County Extension Office.
• Commissioners approved a resolution to designate authorized signatories for the Texas 2021 Community Development Block Grant Program. The resolution designates Blaschke and a judge’s assistant to serve as chief executive officer and authorized representative, respectfully, to execute contractual documents.
• Commissioners approved a resolution adopting required Texas Community Development Block Grant civil rights policies.
• Commissioners approved the proclamation making April Fair Housing Month in Refugio County.
• Commissioners approved a $35,000 grant administration contract with GrantWorks, Inc., for consultant services with management of funds from the Texas Community Development Block Grant. The $35,000 will be deducted from the grant funds.
