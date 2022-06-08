Refugio County commissioners extended the county-wide burn ban for another 30 days at their May 24 meeting.
Sheldon Wiginton, emergency management/safety coordinator for Refugio County, said recent rainfall was not enough to convince county fire department chiefs to recommend lifting the burn ban.
“The rain didn’t do us much good, although we do appreciate it,” Wiginton said. “I spoke to the fire chiefs this morning and they are all in agreement that they want to extend the burn band to an additional 30 days.”
Also during the meeting, commissioners received a presentation from Opuntia Solar regarding a proposed project in the county.
