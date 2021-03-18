County flexes vaccination muscle

With some added muscle from local and state resources, Refugio’s COVID-19 vaccination plan has been casting a wide net in 2021.
As of March 9, Refugio County Memorial Hospital has administered 1,308 first vaccinations and 538 second vaccinations for area residents, with numbers growing by the week. Emergency Management Coordinator Sheldon Wigginton gave a presentation at the March 9 meeting of the county’s Commissioners Court with the updated figures.
Wigginton stated that the hospital had set up clinics in multiple locations in the past month, such as the Eagle Dome in Woodsboro. Another feat has been the vaccination of teachers, getting 54 teachers vaccinated since the rollout of the Moderna product to Refugio.
“That’s the main push right now, getting our educators vaccinated,” County Judge Robert Blaschke said.
The state has also lended a hand in the Refugio vaccination efforts, as Gov. Greg Abbott announced on March 1 that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), along with DSHS and the Texas Military Department (TMD) selected Refugio as one of 26 counties for the “Save Our Seniors” initiative.
Part of the first week of the initiative, the state allocated up to 8,000 vaccine doses for the 26 counties, which will be used in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 75 years and older or homebound. TDEM and TMD announced they work to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in the community, or administer vaccinations directly to homebound seniors.
“The Save Our Seniors program will help us reach vulnerable homebound seniors across the state and provide them with life-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” Gov. Abbott said. “As more communities are identified and selected for the program, we will be able to get more shots into arms and further strengthen our response to this virus.”
Per the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 27 estimated active cases in the county as of March 9. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, there have been 564 confirmed and 61 probable cases of the virus, with 580 estimated recoveries and 18 fatalities.
Refugio County’s Trauma Service Area, TSA “U,” had 110 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital out of a population estimate of 630,897. There are 520 available hospital beds in the area, along with 39 ICU beds and 181 ventilators. Total COVID hospitalization of out hospital capacity comes out to 6.42 percent, far below the 15 percent threshold for additional containment mandates.
Mandates were also on the brain at the March 9 meeting, with county officials speaking for the first time about the rulings of Gov. Abbott which expanded business capacity to 100 percent and eliminated the statewide mask mandate. Officials noted that the county will not change in how it has operated in the past months, and continue to ask residents to practice social distancing techniques.
“Based on my opinion, this has always been about personal responsibility,” Blaschke said. “I know (Abbott has) echoed that in his comments ... it’s always been about personal responsibility, about doing what’s right for yourself and the people around you.”
Blaschke also noted that Abbott has not lifted a disaster declaration for the state.
“Really, this order is no change in how we’ve been implementing our mitigation strategies.”
Two events, school spring break partnered with the county fair, will be litmus tests for if the county can safely continue its expansion process, which would include the opening of parks and rentable event locations.
“All the trends, and numbers, and cases are coming down,” Blaschke said. “But, it’s a little premature to relax on the mitigation efforts that have been in place for a while.”
