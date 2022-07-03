The Refugio County Commissioner Court unanimously approved an order prohibiting certain fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county during its June 14 meeting.
The order prohibits the sale, detonation, igniting and any use of fireworks classified as “skyrockets with sticks” or missiles with fins.
The order, drafted by the Texas Association of Counties, was prompted by the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. It will expire on the date the Texas A&M Forest Service determines drought conditions no longer exist in the county.
“There was a request made to our office by the fire chiefs that we limit fireworks,” said Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke. “Since we are in a burn ban, they thought it would be a good idea to limit fireworks in the county as well.”
Refugio County Emergency Management/Safety Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton said the order is designed to “regulate any debris from falling back to the ground from an exploding firework.”
Blaschke asked the commissioners and Wiginton who would be assigned to enforce the order.
“This order is just a piece of paper unless it is enforced,” Blaschke said.
“I think it wouldn’t be unreasonable to have the fire chiefs in their respective towns go to fireworks stands,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Lee Wright. “I think they would carry more weight than if a commissioner showed up there.”
Possession of the prohibited fireworks could result in a Class B misdemeanor charge.
