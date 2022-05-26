During its May 10 meeting, the Refugio County commissioners court unanimously approved the resubmission of a Texas Division of Emergency Management Disaster Recovery Loan of $6.146 million by Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke for courthouse reparations.
In 2021, county commissioners approved Blaschke’s submission for the TDEM loan. The Disaster Recovery Loan Program was established to make funds available to counties impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Blaschke said he submitted the application in July 2021 along with the required 2020-21 county budget and heard nothing from the TDEM “for about three months.”
Blaschke said he contacted the TDEM in January about the status of his request.
“They said they couldn’t process the application because we didn’t send in our adopted budget within 15 days after adoption,” Blaschke said. “That provision that the legislature put in the rules is not attainable by anybody. You can’t attain that unless you were to send in your application in the same time you do your budget, but the rules never told you that.”
Blaschke said the TDEM requested Refugio County to readopt its budget.
“There are no provisions in the local government code for counties to readopt a budget or go back to do public notices again and hold public hearings on a budget,” Blaschke said.
According to Blaschke, the county and TDEM finally came to terms on the application by affirming and readopting the 2021-22 budget for the purposes of resubmitting the loan request.
“It’s been a complicated, chaotic journey to try to secure this money for this courthouse,” Blaschke said. “But I was told last week that if we get these documents in, that for sure we’ll get awarded a loan in the amount of $6.1 million so we can begin rehabbing this courthouse. As I said before, I think this will be the only opportunity we will have to access that amount of money to make a significant impact on the courthouse.”
Blaschke emphasized to the court that the $6.146 million was a loan and not a grant.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen in subsequent years,” Blaschke said. “I certainly hope that there will be an opportunity for this loan to be forgiven.”
The loan period would be from Jan. 2, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2024.
The county plans to finalize plans and specifications for the construction by June and begin construction by November with a completion date of February 2024.
Commissioners later unanimously approved the readoption of the budget.
