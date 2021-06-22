Another step has been taken in Refugio County’s road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a recent meeting of the county’s commissioners’ court, Grantworks was chosen by the court as the grant management service for American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding. Grantworks will aid in the county in administration services with the $1,347,521 in funds, scoping out potentially beneficial projects.
Hiring Grantworks for the rescue plan service is another grant agreement by the county, something County Judge Robert Blaschke has seen an increase in since taking his position in 2015.
“The opportunities for grants as result of (different) disasters has significantly increased ... it’s gotten so complicated, complex now, with funding from HUD, from TDEM, from state agencies, different programs,” he said. “It requires a whole different level of expertise and labor to execute.”
Representing Grantworks at the June 8 meeting was client services manager Natalie Gonzales, who Blaschke said was brought in to “help manage” the “very complex and complicated” world of the Rescue Plan. The two sides concurred that there is “still discussion” to be done on how to use the funds, as they are still needing “clarity” from federal sources on specific usage. Funds from the Rescue Plan are doled out by the United States Department of the Treasury, and as of April could be used in COVID-19 recovery for “local businesses, residences and non-profits,” which Gonzales called a “catch-all.”
Gonzales stated that Grantworks will assist in “whatever needs” the county has, and has brought together an entire team of project managers to seek Rescue Plan related projects.
“Rest assured, we have a team specifically dedicated to this,” she said.
For their part in administration services, Grantworks will receive 7.9 percent of the grant funding, equating to a $106,454 payout.
Also assisting in the pandemic recovery period is an allocation from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF). The CRF, under the CARES Act, brought $11 billion to Texas for projects, with the first round hitting Refugio coffers in June to the tune of $121,737.
According to the TDEM website, funding can be used to cover costs that “are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19.” This includes medical expenses, public health expenses, payroll expenses for public safety and health employees, and expenses of actions to “facilitate compliance” with pandemic-related health measures.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•