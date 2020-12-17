Whether it’s running a business, or just going through daily activities, leadership skills are critical for both surviving and thriving. Quality leadership can serve a number of purposes, including bringing together others for a common goal and properly disciplining individuals for life’s events.
While quality leadership may take time to develop, a new Refugio County program aims to put residents on the fast-track to bettering themselves.
The Refugio County Community Development Foundation has partnered with Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension service to bring the Texas Rural Leadership Program to Refugio County. The program, which has been around since 1989, is a key source of facilitating what program director Hailey Satterwhite calls “learning together.”
“Volunteerism and civic involvement have decreased around the world,” Satterwhite said. “So now it is more important than ever to bring that to Refugio County.”
The adult learning program aims to gain participants from all walks of life, including those from local businesses, charitable groups, emergency services, and government agencies.
“We’re targeting anyone within Refugio County that would like to learn and expand their leadership potential,” Satterwhite said. “Often times, it’s small business owners that might be interested, or managers within an organization. Maybe even those who are training for a management position.”
The Texas Rural Leadership Program will be a webinar-based series of five workshops, provided via video conferencing to mitigate COVID-19 risks. The program will not have a physical location, but will still bring vital knowledge to those in the Refugio community. A list of potential leadership-based topics broached during the workshops include: Building trust and shared vision, clear and open communication, community engagement, group dynamics, leadership competencies, and management functions.
One other potential topic is social change and inclusion, a pertinent discussion in an ever-changing world.
The benefits of the program are not only taking advantage of the curriculum knowledge, but also absorbing information and tips from the other participants.
“It will allow the participants to grow their knowledge base on what it takes to build their community, things they may not be familiar with,” Satterwhite said. “Such as, what happens at the school district, what happens at the water and sewer plant, what happens at the nonprofits. Everyone has their own interests and skills, and this will allow them to bring their interests and connect them with community needs. Eventually, they will be familiar with areas of interest they may not (have known) before … that will allow them to make a difference.”
Currently with a handful of participants, Satterwhite expects to reach out to the finalized list of curriculum attendees to see what meeting times will work for them. The program is scheduled to begin in January.
“Whether it’s a Friday lunch meeting or a Thursday breakfast meeting, whatever works best for the participants, because we would like them to participate in as many workshops as they can,” she said.
For more information, or to become a participant in the Texas Rural Leadership Program, contact Satterwhite via email at hailey@santosmcbain.com or via phone at 361-462-1530.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•