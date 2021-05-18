Three of Refugio County’s brightest athletes walked away with state gold at the end of their 2021 campaigns.
Refugio freshman Ernest Campbell was successful in his specialty at the UIL 2A State Track & Field Championships in Austin, the 100-meter dash. Lady Cat senior Jai’lin King excelled in the field, earning a victory in the long jump competition. In the pole vault, Woodsboro’s Anthony Meacham finalized his season-long vault dominance with a state win.
Campbell was a key piece in the Bobcats finishing second at the state meet, taking the 100-meter in a tight finish against Shiner’s Trevor Hayner. A photo finish saw Campbell push through the line at a time of 10.63 seconds, beating Hayner’s 10.67 and Kerens’ Jared Brackens (10.74). The freshman said he was “feeling good” and “excited” about his chance to compete in front of the raucous Austin crowd.
“It was amazing, crazy how many people were there to see how fast I am ... I’m blessed to be here.”
A different approach on the starting blocks may have been the key to outlasting Hayner, as Campbell listened to advice on lifting up his backside more than usual coming out of the gates.
“Last meet, everyone was telling me that, and so I popped it up,” he said. “I put more power down, then I’m faster.”
The Refugio-Shiner rivalry went from inside the football field to just a smidge away from the sidelines at Mike A. Myers Stadium. At the end of the long day, the Comanches outlasted the Bobcats with a 44-38 point advantage. The Bobcats’ second-place finish put the squad ahead of third-place Mart (34 points) and fourth-place Hamilton (31 points).
In the final event of the night, the Bobcats’ individual victory earlier was partnered with a team win. The 4x400 relay team of Nathan Meza, Sean Jones, Jason Moore and Isaiah Avery came in at the blazing time of 3 minutes, 25.88 seconds, outlasting squads from Centerville (3:26.25) and New Deal (3:26.26). The Bobcats’ other relay, the 4x200 team of Campbell, Meza, Moore and Jordan Kelley finished 7th with a time of 1:31.02.
The other individual competitor for the Bobcats was senior Zavien Wills, who pushed hard through two hurdle races in his final effort for the RHS program. In the 110-meter version, Wills finished fourth with a time of 15.13, as Lane Wilson of Sudan claimed victory at 14.73.
For the 300-meter, Wills also took fourth at a pace of 39.94, with Panhandle’s Alex Thompson winning at 38.87. The personal-best time came despite a fall on one of the hurdles, prompting a furious comeback effort.
“I was doing pretty good, I didn’t alternate so I was staying strong on my lead leg, and I was just pushing it hard to the end,” he said.
In girls’ competition, the Lady Cats took fifth-place honors as a team with 34 points, finishing behind champions Panhandle (74 points), as well as squads from Haskell (46 points), Marlin (44 points) and Gruver (42 points).
King’s jump of the day won the long jump competition with a leap of 18 feet, 4 1/4 inches. The successful attempt put the senior far ahead of second-place Whitney Carter of Evadale (17-10) and third-place Victoria Boyd of Joaquin (17-9 1/4).
The Lady Cat was far from finished, giving her team points amidst the high jump and triple jump fields. King’s high jump of 5-4 tied for the second-best mark on the day, behind Three Rivers’ Gabriella Hiraldo at 5-7.
In the triple jump, King’s fifth-place performance culminated with a 36-1 1/2 attempt. The victor, JaToryia Barnes of San Augustin (38-11 1/4) was more than 2 feet ahead of her competition.
Peyton Oliver, making her first state appearance as a sophomore, finished second in both the 100-meter (12.28) and 200-meter (25.61) dash events. Both times, she was bested by Joaquin’s Boyd. The underclassman impressed regardless, making state in her first year returning to speed events after time in mid-distance.
“I really surprised myself being able to adjust to sprinting,” she said.
Taking on the 100-meter and 200-meter challenges all season long, Oliver said she was “sick to her stomach” early in the day due to the large crowd size, but quickly overcame the nerves of outside fans and the other speedsters.
“When I get out there, it’s do the best you can do, worry about yourself and nobody else.”
Woodsboro’s Meacham has been the premier pole vaulter in the state all year long, clearing 17 feet to achieve the 2A victory. Meacham’s vault was nearly 3 feet higher than second-place finishers, Beckville’s Jeremiah Steph and Bosqueville’s Jaxson Bray (14-3).
In the long jump, Meacham took third-place with a 21-10 3/4 effort, finishing behind Normangee’s Izaha Jones (22-5 3/4) and Shiner’s Haynes (22-1/2). The Eagle’s skill translated to the track as well, finishing fourth in the 200-meter with a time of 22.1, 0.31 seconds behind victor Brackens of Kerens.
The other individual Eagle representative, Caleb Moore, finished in the ninth spot among the loaded 400-meter dash field (51.95). Moore and Meacham, along with Braxton Ladner and Roger Gonzalez, came together for a seventh-place effort in the 4x100 relay, coming in at 43.49.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•