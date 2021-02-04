Backed into the corner by COVID-19 in 2020, Refugio’s response in 2021 has been to come back swinging. The swings have now begun to make a real dent, as county officials continue to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine for the virus.
In an update during a Jan. 26 meeting of Refugio County Commissioners’ Court, Judge Robert Blaschke stated that Refugio County Memorial Hospital has administered 527 patients with vaccine doses thus far. These patients are in the “Tier-1A” and “Tier-1B” categories, with “1A’ being those who are aged 65 and over, and “1B” those aged 16 and up with chronic health conditions.
The hospital is currently underway with giving a second dose to the 300 patients who were first vaccinated in December. Currently, the Moderna vaccine requires a second dose approximately one month after the first dose, in order to be truly effective against COVID-19. On Jan. 21, 200 new patients were given their first round of vaccine at the Refugio County Community Center.
Blaschke noted that county officials continue to have weekly Tuesday calls with other community leaders, hoping to calmly navigate the county through a worldly panic.
“We encourage folks to continue to do their due diligence around protective measures,” Blaschke said. “We’re continuing to work closely with the hospital district, (CEO) Hoss (Whitt) and his staff, they’ve been a blessing. There are a lot of communities that are envious that we have a hospital district that allows us to get vaccines in a situation like this, and get them administered.”
The hospital website, refugiohospital.com, contains a sign-up link for a vaccination waiting list. Those needing assistance with registration may call the hospital at 361-526-2321 or Refugio County Elderly Services at 361-526-5579. Email questions may be received at COVID@remhospital.org. For those that have received a first dose of the vaccine, there is no need to register for a second dose, as the hospital will call those patients to schedule a follow-up appointment.
Whitt noted in an update to the county that individuals on the waiting list were called based upon the order that they had registered. Due to the large number of inquiries, the hospital’s call will be crucial in receiving in-county vaccinations.
“I encourage everyone to monitor their phones closely in the coming weeks if you want to receive your vaccine from us,” Whitt wrote. “Logistically, we cannot leave messages and wait for hundreds of people to call us back. There simply is not enough time or manpower to do . If people do not answer their phone, we will have to move to the next person on the list.”
Additional doses of the vaccine are expected shortly, per a recent conference call between county and state health officials.
