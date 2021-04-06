Since I have a fondness for all things coconut, this recipe quickly became one of my favorites. I have it written in my personal cookbook and have passed it on to my family and friends. These cookies would make a nice addition to the Easter dinner dessert table.
Chewy Coconut Cookies
• 4 eggs
• 1 tsp vanilla extract
• 1 1/4 cups sugar
• 4 cups coconut
• 1 stick butter, melted
Beat the eggs until they are fluffy and thick. Add the vanilla extract and sugar; stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Stir in the coconut and butter. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a cookie sheet that has been lined with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees until the edges are golden brown.