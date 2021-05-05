DeLa Garza speaks of concern over I-69 bypass at economic summit

On April 16, nearly the entire Coastal Bend came together to attend the Coastal Bend Economic Development Summit held at the Ortiz Center, near the new Port of Corpus Christi offices in Corpus Christi.
Refugio County Chamber of Commerce First Vice President Oscar DeLa Garza showed up to speak on behalf of the county’s concern of Interstate 69 coming through an effectively damaging local business.
“We are a county of less than 10,000 people,” DeLa Garza said. “It literally has the slogan ‘Small Town, Big Heart’, and we appreciate the invitation and thank the Port of Corpus Christi for hosting this event.”
DeLa Garza said that with the proposed I-69 bypass, many core businesses such as Stripes, Wilkinson Chevrolet and Dairy Queen will likely suffer.
“If the bypass happens that’s practically going to kill Highway 77,” DeLa Garza said. “We will get through it. We will survive somehow, some way."
“We’re working on ideas with the county judge and the mayor on how we can move Refugio County forward.”
