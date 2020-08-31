Dominga Ruiz Garcia, 91, passed away August 29, 2020. She was born September 30, 1928 to the late Francisco and Tomasa Zapata Ruiz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Antonio Garcia; daughter, Rachel Garcia; daughter-in-law, Bertha Garcia; brothers, Apolinar Flores, Guadalupe Ruiz; sisters, Maria Cortex, Teodosa Mauricio and Francisca Suarez.
Survivors include her son, Johnny Garcia of Goliad; sisters, Consuelo “Connie” Garcia of Goliad and Juanita Garcia of Rockport; grandson, B.J. (Irene) Garcia of Runge; great-granddaughter, Bertha Fayth Garcia; great-grandson, Broden John Garcia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Broden Garcia, Cameron Capistran, Jason Garza, Michael Silvas, Jerry Gray and Vicente Hernandez. Honorary pallbearers were Jeremy Mascorro, Michael Whitmire, Ryan Williamson, Justin Vasquez and Roscoe Thomas
A Rosary will be recited Monday, August 31, 2020, Moore Funeral Home chapel at 7 p.m.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Holy Cross Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.