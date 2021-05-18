In the aftermath of the April and May election season, three of Refugio’s top positions remain unchanged.
Between early voting, absentee voting and May 1 in-person voting, 287 of Refugio County’s 1,802 registered participants (15.93 percent) selected candidates in races for Refugio mayor, Refugio aldermen and Austwell commissioner.
In the top race, deciding the Refugio mayoral position, Wanda Dukes was re-elected for a third term in the spot. Dukes gained 116 voters (56.86 percent) against candidate Misty Skrobarcek’s 88 votes (43.14 percent). Skrobarcek held a 46-45 advantage out of the 91 May 1 voters, but a strong Dukes showing in early voting (67-41 in her favor) brought the incumbent back to her chair.
The mayor also picked up four of the five absentee votes cast in the race.
“You can’t just do (this job) 8-5, or whatever,” she said of her responsibilities. “You’re mayor 24/7, and that’s what I have been.”
Two seats on Refugio’s alderman board were up for grabs, with one uncontested and one contested race. Karen A. Watts was re-elected to the Place 1 position with no challenger, gaining 169 votes from the community.
In the contested race for Place 2 between incumbent Leonard (Lenny) T. Anzaldua and candidate Lisa M. Azevedo, Anzaldua emerged victorious. The alderman took in 129 votes (64.5 percent) to Azevedo’s 71 selections (35.5 percent). Anzaldua held the edge in absentee voting (4-1), early voting (73-35) and May 1 voting (52-35).
“It takes understanding,” Anzaldua said of his role. “From there, it takes a good listener. You don’t need to have snap decisions. That’s what’s helped me.”
A new face was chosen in the race for Place 2 commissioner of Austwell, as the town selected Monica Torres over incumbent Bonnie Mutschler. Torres received 47 votes (57.32 percent) to Mutschler’s 35 votes (42.68 percent). Voting on May 1 was a dead 30-30 tie, with a 12-5 early voting and a 5-0 absentee voting block for Torres deciding the race.
“I’m most qualified because I know Austwell,” she said about the position. “I know its people. I know what’s going on. I want to be someone who finds solutions for the greater community of Austwell.”
