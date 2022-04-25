The Woodsboro Eagles couldn’t overcome an early 10-0 deficit in losing 17-7 to the Kenedy Lions in a District 31-2A baseball contest on April 11 in Kenedy.
The Lions erupted for 10 runs in the first inning and added another in the third to take a commanding 11-0 lead.
Woodsboro trimmed the lead to 11-6 with a six-run fourth inning.
TK Morgan started the inning by being hit by a pitch. Roger Gonzalez reached base on an error and another error on a grounder by Weslee Jochetz allowed Morgan and Gonzalez to score.
Two outs later, Cole Thompson drove in a run with a single. Woodsboro capitalized on another error when Tagg Silvas’ grounder was misplayed, allowing Colton Wiginton to score from third base.
Luke Poland ended the scoring with a two-run double that scored Thompson and Silvas.
The Eagles’ only other run came in the sixth inning when Thompson singled and was sent home on a single by Gonzalez.
Thompson went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Gonzalez was 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI.
Three Rivers 17, Woodsboro 11
The Three Rivers Bulldogs scored in every inning but the fifth in rolling to a 17-11 District 31-2A victory over the Woodsboro Eagles on April 8 in Woodsboro.
The Bulldogs needed only 10 hits as they took advantage of six Woodsboro errors and 11 bases on balls issued by Eagle pitchers.
After Three Rivers scored five times in the top of the first inning, the Eagles responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.
Weslee Jochetz drew a bases-loaded walk to score Luke Poland and TK Morgan later scored on a wild pitch.
The Bulldogs scored three times in the second and third innings to widen their lead to 11-2.
A Jochetz RBI single highlighted a two-run Eagle third inning. After Three Rivers scored three more times in the fourth, Colton Wiginton belted a two-run homer in a four-run fifth that enabled the Eagles to close the gap to 14-8.
Woodsboro added three runs in the sixth with a two-run double by Morgan and RBI single by Roger Gonzalez.
Poland went 4 for 4 with four runs scored. Gonzalez was 3 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. Jochetz was 2 for 3 with a run scored and three RBI, while Wiginton was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBI.
