Eagles endure challenges, leave the nest

Taking on adversity is nothing new for the Woodsboro High School class of 2021.
The 22 students who graced the stage May 21 inside the Eagle Dome received their diplomas after facing Hurricane Harvey, a global pandemic and an intense February freeze throughout their high school years. Class salutatorian Zoi Hayward represented her fellow Eagles in remembering the hardships.
“We made the best of the situation,” she said in her address to the 2021 class. “We still competed when we could and we always had fun doing it.”
Hayward described the strife endured during Harvey, being told that her roads weren’t safe enough to make it to school. The freshman year disaster was duplicated two years later, when a few days off due to COVID-19 became “a few weeks, then a few months.”
She spoke of the different protocols that students, athletes and staff had to go through, with a “constant worry” about potentially having to quarantine from virus exposure. Due to the hoops, the jump to graduation felt that much sweeter for the salutatorian.
“We beat every odd that was pitted against us.”
Hayward’s speech followed the opening ceremony, the presentation of the flower chain from ex-WHS students to the graduating class. Each year, the chain is passed from ex-students to current graduates, then handed from seniors to juniors at the end of the ceremony.
Following the flower chain presentation and invocation by Taylor Reichard, the 2021 Eagles dedicated a song to parents and family members. The class chose “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins, representing the time spent between family and student throughout the class’ formative years.
Following Hayward’s speech was a short address by class valedictorian Coy Burns, who aimed to “keep it short” so the class can “move on to the good part.”
Burns stated that while he wasn’t a “sentimental person,” he wanted to give special thanks to his family and WHS staff for “molding” the 2021 graduates.
One staff member in particular, the deceased track coach Aaron Houston, held a special place in Burns’ heart.
“He was an amazing coach, but more importantly, a great person. He always put others first ... he left a mark on (Woodsboro) that will never be erased.”
In her speech, Hayward also felt a tribute to Houston was necessary.
“He may not be with us anymore, but anyone who comes to Woodsboro knows who he is. He was a kind man who did so much for the school.”
Burns also thanked his fellow graduates for working hard to make it to this point, recognizing them for their collective effort. He also lent some wisdom to his fellow youth. youth.
“Today is the doorway to the rest of our lives,” he said. “I hope the best for you and believe all of you are capable of doing great things. The only person that will hold you back is yourself. As long as you stay true to your goals, then you’re unstoppable.”
Following Burns’ remarks was the introduction of the senior class song by Jadyn Ortega. The class selected Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes.”
The song’s conclusion brought up Dr. Chantel Schulz, the WHS college, career and military readiness coordinator.
Schulz was ecstatic to read off the 2021 class’ accomplishments, including 14 of the graduates earning college, career or military readiness.
To achieve the CCMR readiness, graduates were able to either:
• Meet the Texas Success Initiative standard for college preparedness, relating to scores on tests such as the SAT and ACT.
• Successfully complete dual-enrollment courses.
• Earn an industry-based certification.
•Enlist in the military.
•Complete workforce-ready courses.
Schulz also recognized honor graduates who were recently inducted into the National Honor Society. What was called an “outstanding job” was the result of the students maintaining a grade point average of 3.7 or above throughout their high school career.
Achieving the NHS honor were Burns, Hayward, Julia Martinez, Taryn Veselka, Hailey Briseno, Alexis James, Cassandra Mead, Caleb Moore, Ortega, Reichard and Hannah Rifenburg.
Two graduates, Burns and Moore, were given special commendation for their path into the United States Air Force and Navy, respectively.
