The Woodsboro Eagles overcame a 27-23 halftime deficit to take a 51-44 non-district basketball win over the Annapolis Christian Warriors on Jan. 25 in Woodsboro.
Roger Gonzalez had 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Braydon Robison followed Gonzalez with 18 points and 12 boards.
Woodsboro won despite making only two of 21 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
Layden Nieman had seven rebounds for the Eagles and Jayden Scott
added six.
Woodsboro 78,
Pettus 21
Woodsboro’s Jayden Scott scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Eagles’ 78-21 District 31-2A win over the Pettus Eagles on Jan. 21.
Braydon Robison had 16 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Eddie Kimmel tallied 11 points. Roger Gonzalez had six points and six rebounds, while Layton Nieman had nine points and four steals.