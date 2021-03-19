Early learners tip their hats to fun reading adventure

Students at the Refugio Early Learning Academy celebrated Read Across America day in conjunction with children’s author, Dr. Seuss’s birthday, the first week of March.
The youngsters read several Dr. Seuss books such as “Green Eggs and Ham”, “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish”, “Ten Apples Up On Top”, “The Cat in the Hat” and “Fox in Socks”.
“Through these books and other activities they have learned concepts such as rhyming, counting, alliteration and other important lessons about celebrating and accepting individuality and uniqueness,” said Gina Alvarez, RELA director.
Read Across America day was launched by the National Education Association in 1998 to motivate children, of all ages, across the United States to celebrate the joy of reading.
Since its conception the annual reading day has been held on or near March 2, which is the birthday of Seuss.
However, Read Across America day is not only for very young children. The day also brings awareness to the importance of reading in education and helps motivate children, of all ages, to read more.
