Bradi Fox-Smith didn’t want to be a cheerleader like her older sister Bralyn.
“I was always kind of getting compared to her in everything that she did,” Bradi said of Bralyn. “She was a cheerleader and she wanted me to become one, too. But I told her I couldn’t do it. Everybody wants to be a cheerleader. I wanted to be different.”
Bradi instead opted to try out last year to become Refugio High School’s mascot, “Breezi.” She was selected and has become a favorite of fans and children at Bobcat and Lady Cat sports events.
Bradi, a sophomore, attended a Universal Cheerleaders Association camp last summer and impressed UCA officials so much that she was named an All-American and chosen to perform before the Vrbo Citrus Bowl game on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla.
“It was fun to go and experience Florida because I’ve never really been anywhere,” Fox-Smith said of the experience.
Fox-Smith was one of 39 mascots selected to perform at the Citrus Bowl.
“I saw a lot of other mascots,” Fox-Smith said. “There were other Bobcats. There were Wildcats and Tornadoes. There were a bunch of mascots I had never seen before.”
Fox-Smith juggles volleyball, basketball and track and field with her mascot duties. When not wearing a sports uniform, she puts on the heavy “Breezi” costume at every football game and some home basketball and baseball games.
“It gets pretty hot during football season,” Fox-Smith said. “During the cold games, I am warm while everyone else is freezing.”
“Breezi” also appears in parades. Fox-Smith said one of the things she enjoys most about being “Breezi” is the opportunity for her to be herself.
“It makes me feel good when everybody thinks I’m funny,” Fox-Smith said.
