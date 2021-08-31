Experience, fun brought to Ag agent role

Educating a community on a vital subject requires patience, effort, and a daily commitment to connecting with youth and adults alike.
Jt McClellen has shown that commitment and more during his first months as Refugio’s County Extension Agent for Texas A&M AgriLife. McClellen, a Portland native and former agricultural teacher of 17 years, began his new position on June 1.
A southern Texas resident his entire life, McClellen has begun to make his name as a figurehead for Refugio’s agricultural awareness. He took the post after the aforementioned teacher work, as well as jobs in tractor supply shops and cotton gins.
“I enjoyed that work, but I was missing the education part and working with youth,” McClellen said. “So I saw this had come open, and I was interested in getting back, doing something I was doing before without the school setting. This was a perfect opportunity.”
Trading in the classroom for a county-wide locale, McClellen states his “8-4” is now an “8-5” with more leeway on job description.
“I have a lot of flexibility where I can go check projects, I can go out in the field and visit with farmers and check crops, help them wherever I can,” he said. “Help educate people along the way … I really enjoy that flexibility to move around.”
McClellen wished to take the role due to the importance of agricultural education, which he says is due to “everything we have and do” relating to the profession. He noted that not only food product is made through agricultural means, but also essential items for industries such as oil and gas.
“It’s important that we share that information to as many people as we can. Hopefully we can build some agriculture ambassadors along the way. That’s why I work with the youth, they can spread that message throughout the county.”
Working with county youth through the Refugio 4-H program, McClellen is hoping to increase participation after drop-offs from Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The registration period is now underway for local students, who will have a chance to find “different avenues” in agriculture than traditional animal care. The program works to build traits such as public speaking, entrepreneurship, record keeping, and other less-taught aspects of the industry.
“It’s not just about the animals,” McClellen said. “A lot of people connect (4-H) with I have to have a pig, I have to have a cow, something like that. 4-H is more about … being able to pass the other things on, building leadership, youth leaders, watch them grow into functional adults.”
McClellen “jumped in” to help Refugio’s young leaders right away, organizing a recent trip to a “leadership lab” where students took part in round-robin seminars focusing on leadership qualities.
“It’s good watching the kids develop their skills and grow,” McClellen said. “Especially when you see them as a freshman, then they exit the ag program as a senior, hopefully you get to see some growth in their leadership ability along the way.”
The extension agent works with students as young as the third grade, not letting the vast age range deter him from distributing “the same information” to all pupils.
I try to just talk to everybody the same, because they need to be able to take that information … the younger ones, you may need to continue to tell them the same things over and over again. As they get a little older, you hope that you don’t have to tell them as many times.”
At the various events that take place throughout the 4-H year, McClellen likes to come back to “the fun in ag,” stating there’s “always fun to be had somewhere” while teaching important lessons.
“I really believe that’s how kids learn best, when they don’t know they’re really learning. You can do different activities and skills while having fun, doing contests, or just playing around … being able to show them you learned a skill, without realizing you’re learning it, that’s really important.”
Another fun learning experience that McClellen is working on “revitalizing” is the annual Refugio County Fair agricultural mechanics showcase. Communicating with the local fair board, McClellen wishes to shine a spotlight on other talented youth, since “not every kid is showing an animal.”
“There are kids that learn skills, trades, building things at home, and (they realize) there’s a place (they) can actually show off their skills at the fair … if you aren’t going to continue with livestock into your future, you can only take the lessons learned from that (through high school) … but being able to use a hammer, use a drill, weld, those are skills you can probably take forever.”
The current goal, though, is to sway the interest of local youth to join the 4-H program. McClellen says his hope is that pupils tell their friends that he “ain’t so bad” as a mentor. He notes that doing the basics of the program, such as attending meetings and events, is still sharpening a young mind.
“A lot of people may not see (participation) as a leadership skill, but a huge one is just showing up. Hopefully I can build up participation here in the county.”
Registration for the 4-H program can be completed online at https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in. For more information on McClellen and the services of the Refugio County extension agent, call 361-526-2825 or visit refugio.agrilife.org.
