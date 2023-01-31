FBC Woodsboro holding spaghetti dinner

The First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, located at 309 Johnson Street, will host a free community spaghetti dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The event will be held in the fellowship hall.
The First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, located at 309 Johnson Street, will host a free community spaghetti dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The event will be held in the fellowship hall.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.