A final round of local sales tax allocations was announced by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Dec. 9, one of the last referendums on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sales tax market throughout the state.
Hegar announced that he will be sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $790.3 million in local sales tax allocations for December, which is a 3.4 percent decrease from Dec. 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
The year-to-date figures for 2020 reflect sales made between Oct. 2019-Oct. 2020, with two distinct six-month periods before and after the pandemic officially began to hit Texas in March. Overall year-to-date allocations are very similar to the 2019 number, down just 0.01 percent.
As a city, Refugio felt the brunt of the pandemic through December and through all of 2020. The city’s net payment in the period of December was for $87,928.38, a decrease of 8.81 percent from Dec. 2019’s payment of $96,423.73. Year-to-date was also a hit, though not as strong. The 2020 collective payments totaled $1,075,240.27, which is down 4.65 percent from the collective 2019 allocations.
The city of Woodsboro felt a similar pinch in December, but came out ahead on yearly net payments, albeit with a smaller sample size of allocations. Woodsboro’s net payment for December was $7,239.74, which was down 11.72 percent from Dec. 2019’s payment of $8,201.16. Year-to-date news was also positive for the city, coming out 7.76 percent above 2019 with a 2020 collective payment of $95,499.12 from the Comptroller’s Office.
As the map heads southeast, economical booming in the Portland region has made the cities surrounding Portland and Refugio immune to the pandemic in terms of sales tax figures. The cities of Aransas Pass, Rockport and Fulton have all posted positive gains for both December and year-to-date allocations. Aransas Pass, in particular, has grown its net payments by 9.72 percent in 2020. While the city of Bayside posted a decrease in December figures, the town still boasts a 7.25 percent increase in 2020 net payments.
Overall, Texas cities took in $510.7 million from sales tax allocations. While the number is down 2.5 percent from Dec. 2019, it is still a slight (0.4 percent) rise on the year-to-date counter. Texas special purpose taxing districts ($61.9 million) were similarly down on the December figure by 3.2 percent, but were ahead 4.3 percent from the net payments extended in 2019.
On the other end, Texas counties and transit systems felt a year-wide hit that extended into December. Counties received $47 million from the Comptroller’s Office in December, down 7.6 percent from the Dec. 2019 payment. Yearly, counties are down 1.6 percent from 2019 payments.
Texas transit systems were paid $170.7 million in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the Dec. 2019 figure. Yearly, the net payment is down 2.1 percent from 2019.
